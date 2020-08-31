Susan "Susie" Faust
Chambersburg, PA - Mrs. Susan A. "Susie" (Seilhamer) Faust, 61, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center. Born February 14, 1959 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of Lois J. (Diffenderfer) Seilhamer, Chambersburg and the late Roy E. Seilhamer. She was employed for the Stanley Company as a seamstress and then for the Chambersburg Area School District in food service for 23 and half years. She was passionate about her job working with children at the school and touched many lives over the years. Mrs. Faust was a member of Soloman's United Church of Christ and very involved with the New Franklin Fire Department. In addition to her mother she is survived by her husband of 43 years, Mr. Dennis Faust who she married July 9, 1977 and two brothers, Mark and Robert Seilhamer both of Chambersburg. A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Lincoln Cemetery, Chambersburg, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Franklin Volunteer Fire Company, 3444 Wayne Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
