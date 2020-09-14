Susan J. Rowe
Chambersburg - Susan J. Rowe, 76, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her home. Born April 18, 1944 in Cloquet, MN, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Nellie Madden Milberger. A homemaker most of her life, Sue had worked for two years as an LPN at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth, MN. She was a member of Solomon's United Church of Christ in Chambersburg where she served as a youth Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening.
Sue is survived by her husband, Roy H. Rowe, whom she married July 7, 1966; three daughters, Janet Carbaugh (Robert) of Chambersburg, Joyce Harnish (Steve) of Roxbury, and Jeane Miller (Roger "Hodge") of Fayetteville; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Nancy Innvik (Harley) of Brooklyn Park, MN and Noreen Frey (Dale) of Duluth, MN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Peter, Harry, Jr. "Butch", and William Milberger.
Services and interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 198, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
.