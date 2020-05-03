|
Susan L. Neil
Shippensburg - Susan Lorraine (Suders) Neil, 56, of Shippensburg, passed away at home peacefully on the morning of Friday, May 1, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on September 11, 1963, in York, a daughter of the late Harry R. and Starr L. (Leisher) Suders. Susan was a graduate of Chambersburg Area High School and married Leo M. Neil, Jr., on February 16, 1979, in Maryland. Susan worked various factory and serving jobs prior to finding her passion as a CNA at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle, where she worked for many years. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, Shippensburg. Susan loved spending time with her husband of 41 years, children, grandchildren, and Chiweenie named Blue. Susan was preceded in death by a daughter, Summer; father in law, Leo Neil, Sr.; mother in law, Vivian (Hulon) Neil; brother, Robert; sister in law, Roxy; and grandson, Noah. She is survived by her husband, Leo M. Neil, Jr.; daughters, Amber Neil and her fiancé, Eric Hockenberry of Newburg and Danielle Swartz and her husband Raymond of Newburg; grandchildren, Sky, Nazareth, Dante, Hailee, Brooklyn, Mason, Alaina, and Hayden; brothers, William Suders and wife Candy of Chambersburg and Harry R. Suders, Jr. and longtime girlfriend, Rosie Olson of Killeen, TX; sister in law, Shawna Neil and husband Patrick Collier of Shippensburg, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg. Pastor Marlin A. "Butch" Neil will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the RSD/CRPS Foundation at 1910 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa, FL, 33612. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
