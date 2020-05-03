Services
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Neil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan L. Neil

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan L. Neil Obituary
Susan L. Neil

Shippensburg - Susan Lorraine (Suders) Neil, 56, of Shippensburg, passed away at home peacefully on the morning of Friday, May 1, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on September 11, 1963, in York, a daughter of the late Harry R. and Starr L. (Leisher) Suders. Susan was a graduate of Chambersburg Area High School and married Leo M. Neil, Jr., on February 16, 1979, in Maryland. Susan worked various factory and serving jobs prior to finding her passion as a CNA at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle, where she worked for many years. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, Shippensburg. Susan loved spending time with her husband of 41 years, children, grandchildren, and Chiweenie named Blue. Susan was preceded in death by a daughter, Summer; father in law, Leo Neil, Sr.; mother in law, Vivian (Hulon) Neil; brother, Robert; sister in law, Roxy; and grandson, Noah. She is survived by her husband, Leo M. Neil, Jr.; daughters, Amber Neil and her fiancé, Eric Hockenberry of Newburg and Danielle Swartz and her husband Raymond of Newburg; grandchildren, Sky, Nazareth, Dante, Hailee, Brooklyn, Mason, Alaina, and Hayden; brothers, William Suders and wife Candy of Chambersburg and Harry R. Suders, Jr. and longtime girlfriend, Rosie Olson of Killeen, TX; sister in law, Shawna Neil and husband Patrick Collier of Shippensburg, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg. Pastor Marlin A. "Butch" Neil will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the RSD/CRPS Foundation at 1910 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa, FL, 33612. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 3 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -