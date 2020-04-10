|
|
Susan Lee Forney
Susan Lee Forney (57) passed away on Sunday April 5, 2020. She was born in Chambersburg, PA on June 25, 1962. She was the daughter of Robert & Frances Winger Forney. She graduated from CASH, Class of 1980.
She is survived by her daughter Kirstie Sue Gaver and life time companion, Chris Gaver. Siblings: James Forney (Carol), Christine Forney (Sister-in law), Jean Bartley (Bruce) and Diane Hollenbaugh (James) and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, brother Donald and nephew Curtis Hollenbaugh.
Susan spent her life dedicated to serving others. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Memorial Service to be held at a later date.
Geisel Funeral Home 333 Falling Spring Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202. (717) 264- 6416
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020