Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
Chambersburg, PA - Susan M. Faust, 78, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away at Paramount Senior Living on Saturday morning, May 23, 2020. Born October 21, 1941, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mary B. Leidig.

A 1959 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School, Susan worked as a customer service representative at Citibank for over 10 years, retiring in 2006. She was a member of the Grand Point Church, where she participated in the ladies bible study. She was a fan of As the World Turns soap opera. Most importantly, her family meant absolutely everything to her and her biggest desire was that her children and grandchildren would be good and loving people.

She is survived by her husband, Richard H. Faust, Sr., with whom she recently celebrated 60 years of marriage, on May 8th; as well as two children, Richard H. Faust, Jr. of Chambersburg, and Karen Horton (husband Tony), of Chambersburg; six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her son, John Faust.

Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Point Church Building Fund, 2230 Grand Point Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from May 23 to May 25, 2020
