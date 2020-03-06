Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Chambersburg Brethren In Christ Church
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:30 PM
Chambersburg Brethren In Christ Church
Susan W. Lesher Obituary
Susan W. Lesher

Marion - Susan W. Lesher, 65, of Marion, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 5, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 6, 1954 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Glenn H. and E. Pauline Wingert. A 1972 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School, Susan was a homemaker, an employee of Gartenberg Jewelry, and a faithful partner to her husband at Ira H. Lesher & Son. She was a member of Chambersburg Brethren In Christ Church. She enjoyed traveling, the theater, photography, and especially spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Jay I. Lesher, whom she married in 1973; her daughter, Jennifer L. (and husband Andrew S.) Walls of Lititz; her son, Mark D. (and wife Danielle Ann-Marie) Lesher of Annville; and her grandchildren Emma, Lillian, and Carter Walls, and Clara Lesher. She is also survived by her sister, Ann C. Osterman of Chambersburg.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Chambersburg Brethren In Christ Church with Pastor Larry Locke and Pastor Brent Wildeson officiating. Private interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will be received from 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday at Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Missions Fund at Chambersburg Brethren In Christ Church, 465 Center Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201.

Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
