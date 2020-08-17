1/1
Susie A. Brechbill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susie A. Brechbill

New Paris - Susie A. Brechbill, 65, went to be with the Lord on August 15, 2020 at Conemaugh Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on September 16, 1954, in Lancaster, PA, daughter of the late Daniel B. and Emma (Allgyer) Stoltzfus.

On July 20, 1974, she married Joe Brechbill.

She is survived by her children, Tim Brechbill and wife Naomi of Salisbury, NC; Eileen and husband Paul Weaver of Woodleaf, NC; Jeremy Brechbill and wife Janelle of Alum Bank; Rhonda and husband Thaddaeus Peight of Schellsburg; Amy and husband Nelson Miller of Penn Yan, NY; Mahlon Brechbill and wife Ruth of Penn Yan, NY; 28 grandchildren; brothers, Omar, Sam, and Elmer Stoltzfus; and sisters, Verna Hostetler and Sharon Fehr.

Susie was a member of the Christian Light Fellowship Church in Cessna. She was an immaculate homemaker and loved her family dearly. She leaves a legacy of selfless love and celebrating those around her.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Christian Light Fellowship Church. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Pastor James Peight officiating, at the Christian Light Fellowship Church.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.jedwardblackburnfh.com.

The family asks due to COVID concerns, if you are sick or have been recently exposed please do not attend any of the services.

Arrangements by the J. Edward Blackburn Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved