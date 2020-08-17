Susie A. Brechbill
New Paris - Susie A. Brechbill, 65, went to be with the Lord on August 15, 2020 at Conemaugh Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on September 16, 1954, in Lancaster, PA, daughter of the late Daniel B. and Emma (Allgyer) Stoltzfus.
On July 20, 1974, she married Joe Brechbill.
She is survived by her children, Tim Brechbill and wife Naomi of Salisbury, NC; Eileen and husband Paul Weaver of Woodleaf, NC; Jeremy Brechbill and wife Janelle of Alum Bank; Rhonda and husband Thaddaeus Peight of Schellsburg; Amy and husband Nelson Miller of Penn Yan, NY; Mahlon Brechbill and wife Ruth of Penn Yan, NY; 28 grandchildren; brothers, Omar, Sam, and Elmer Stoltzfus; and sisters, Verna Hostetler and Sharon Fehr.
Susie was a member of the Christian Light Fellowship Church in Cessna. She was an immaculate homemaker and loved her family dearly. She leaves a legacy of selfless love and celebrating those around her.
Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Christian Light Fellowship Church. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Pastor James Peight officiating, at the Christian Light Fellowship Church.
The family asks due to COVID concerns, if you are sick or have been recently exposed please do not attend any of the services.
Arrangements by the J. Edward Blackburn Funeral Home.