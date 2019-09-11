|
Suzanne Powell
Chambersburg - Suzanne (Sue) Powell passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Chambers Point in Chambersburg, PA.. Sue was born May 6, 1941 to MK and Sarah (Louise) Zimmerman in Norristown, PA. She grew up on her parents Silver Lake Dairy Farm in Center Square, PA. She graduated from Ambler High School in 1959 where she lettered in 3 sports and played in the band. She attended Penn State University and graduated in 1963 with a degree in elementary education. Her earliest years of teaching were in the York Suburban School District. She married Lee W. Powell April 3, 1966 and moved to Caledonia shortly thereafter. She was a stay at home mom until 1982 when she returned to teaching. Sue was a devoted and caring teacher at Duffield Elementary in the Chambersburg Area School District, until she retired in 2001.
In addition to her husband Lee, she is survived by her three beloved children: Steven L. Powell (wife, Jen) of Corvallis, MT; Gary W. Powell (significant other, Bonnie Nolan) of Pittsburgh, PA,; and Kristen S. Powell (husband, Christian Moore) of Portland, OR. She has two cherished grandchildren Easton and Charlotte Powell of Corvallis, MT.
Sue was the eldest of three daughters: Joan Pelligrino (husband, Frank) of Blue Bell, PA and Rebecca Schoenberg (husband, Ken) of Hoyleton, IL. She also is survived by her brother-in-law Robert J. Powell (wife, Bonnie) of Lewisberry, PA and many loving nieces and nephews.
Sue had many circles of friends with whom she enjoyed spending time. She was particularly happy to serve in the life of St. John's UCC for over fifty years. More formal efforts saw her active for several terms as deacon, elder, and secretary of consistory. St. John's Camp was a special place for Sue assisting as camp counselor and camp cook. She liked working within various ministries and challenged herself in the hand bell choir.
Sue's zest for travels with her husband and friends led her to see much of the Americas, Europe and bits of Asia. She relished cooking, and it was a significant form of her hospitality. She delighted in skiing, reading, gardening, walking many trails and being at the beach.
Sue is lovingly thought of by her family and friends as she enjoyed supporting them throughout their lives. We hold dear her spirited nature and joy of living.
Sue's body was to be donated to the Humanity Gifts Registry for medical science and research. A memorial service will be held at St. John's UCC. on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. John's UCC or a . Online condolences may be made at kelsocorneliusfh.com
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 11, 2019