|
|
Sylvester "Bubbie" Ford
Macon, GA - 60, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Macon, Georgia on May 8th, 2020. Born in Chambersburg hospital on August 6, 1959 he was the first child of Sylvester and Mary Robinson. Bubbie attended Chambersburg Area Senior High School where he was a star player for the Trojans basketball team. He graduated from CASHS with the Class of 1977.
After high school, Bubbie joined the U.S. Army serving as a morse intercept/signal intelligence operator both stateside and in Okinawa, Japan. While attending the U.S. Army Intelligence & Security Command School at Fort Devens, Massachusetts Bubbie met fellow classmate, Mildred White. Bubbie and Mildred were married on September 30, 1983.
After being discharged from the Army Bubbie and Mildred settled in Mildred's hometown of Macon, GA. In Macon he was employed with Bellsouth from which he retired after nearly 30 years of service.
Everyone who knew Bubbie will tell you that he was always ready to offer an encouraging word or lend a helping hand to a friend (or stranger) in time of need. His sons and grandchildren witnessed first-hand his tremendous work ethic and committment to provide for his family.
During retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, working in the yard and doing small projects around the house. An avid sports fan, you could always expect a friendly call or text from Bubbie if "his" team beat "your" team on game day.
Bubbie was predeceded in death by his precious wife, Mildred.
Left to celebrate Bubbie's life and cherish many happy memories are his: sons Bryant (Alexis) and Chris (Salathia); parents Sylvester and Mary; uncle Ferguson (Judy), aunt Joan, aunt Frances; siblings Pamela (Uzziah), Andre (Crystal) and Aaron (Ana); grandchildren Bryanna, Horace, Bryant and Austin. And many loving cousins, family members, friends and co-workers.
A memorial service for Bubbie will be held on May 15th, 2020 at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home in Macon, GA.
Published in Public Opinion from May 13 to May 14, 2020