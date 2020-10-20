Tamara "Tammy" L. Metz
Mifflintown - Tamara "Tammy" L. Metz, 56, of Mifflintown, went into the presence of our Lord at 7:30 AM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her residence.
Born on April 26, 1964 in McConnellsburg, Fulton County, she is a daughter of Janet (Fleck) Gordon of McConnellsburg and the late K. Earl Gordon.
On April 20, 1991, she married her surviving husband, Thomas Metz with whom she was blessed to share more than 29 years of marriage.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her children, Sarah Varner and her husband Isaac of McAlisterville, Caleb Metz of Lancaster, and Jacob Metz and his wife Judith of Thompsontown; one brother, Tim Gordon and his wife Lori of McConnellsburg; and her three precious grandchildren, Jayson Varner, Westyn Varner, and Clayton Varner.
Mrs. Metz was a 1982 graduate of McConnellsburg High School and also a graduate of York College of PA, and Shippensburg University.
She was first employed as a Business and Substitute Teacher at James Buchanan High School in Mercersburg. Next, she served as a Substitute Teacher for the Juniata County School District, Greenwood School District, and Juniata Mennonite School. After that, she taught G.E.D. classes for the Tuscarora Intermediate Unit in Mifflintown. She also served as a bookkeeper for several area businesses and recently was employed doing part time accounting work at Rickenbaugh's Building Supply of McAlisterville.
Tammy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Juniata County in Mifflintown and absolutely cherished the time spent with her family and cooking for them. Over the past 15 years, she had battled multiple forms of cancer, but she will be remembered for her steadfast faithfulness to Christ and helping those in times of need.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Juniata County, 23964 Route 35 North, Mifflintown with Pastor Caleb Hanna officiating. Interment will be private.
Family will receive friends immediately following the memorial services at the Family Ministry Center of the First Baptist Church located directly behind the church.
The family will provide all flowers for the memorial services and kindly ask that memorial contributions in Mrs. Metz's memory be made to the First Baptist Church Educational Wing Fund, 23964 Route 35 North, Mifflintown, PA 17059 or to the Juniata Mennonite School, 289 Leonard Hill Road, McAlisterville, PA 17049.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 100 Bridge Street, Mifflintown.
Online condolences and tributes can be shared with the family at www.brownfuneralhomesinc.com
