Chambersburg - Tawney Bahn, 67, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday morning, October 29, 2020 at her home. Born July 6, 1953 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late William Rice and Mildred Caldwell Vanetesse. She was a member of the Women of the Moose in Chambersburg; enjoyed doing yardwork; and loved dogs and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Rodney, whom she married September 2, 2005; two daughters, Nichole Henson and Dawn Shaffer; five grandchildren; and two sisters, Barbara Evers (Bob) and Christine Newell.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, November 2, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Phil Foster will officiate. Private interment will be at Salem Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
