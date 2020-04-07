|
|
Teresa Fuller
Chambersburg - Teresa J. Fuller, 60, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away April 6, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on November 29, 1959 in Chambersburg , Pennsylvania to David and Patricia (Sites) Harmon. She enjoyed gardening and her flower beds, going to the beach, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Samuel Fuller and their three children: Miranda Fuller of Chambersburg, Samuel I. Fuller III of St. Thomas, and Stanley M. Fuller of Ft. Loudon. She has four grandchildren: Izabella Fuller, Chloe Fuller, Samuel Fuller IV, and Haidyn Smith.
She is survived by her three sisters; Ann Rzomp, Susan Landis, Lonnie Long, and two brothers; Kirk Harmon and David Harmon.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020