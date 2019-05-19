|
Terry A. Baker
Shippensburg - Terry A. Baker, 64, of Shippensburg, departed this life on Friday, May 17, 2019, at his home. He was born on June 6, 1954, in Chambersburg, a son of the late Donald P. and Dorothy M. Farner Baker and married Barbara K. Harre on June 23, 1973, at the Shippensburg Church of the Brethren. Terry was employed as a technician at United Telephone and Sprint, and CenturyLink, for thirty-eight years, retiring in 2011. After retiring, he became very interested and involved in gardening. Earlier in life, Terry coached baseball on several different levels, for the local Shippensburg leagues. He was very family oriented and loved spending time with his sons and his grandchildren. In addition to his wife of forty-six years, Barbara, he is survived by two sons, Preston E. (Alyssa) Baker of Stormstown and Warren J. (Janelle) Baker of Port Matilda; two brothers, Gary L. (Kristine) Baker of Chambersburg and Rick Baker of Shippensburg; four sisters, Gloria J. (Larry) Horst, Judy A. (Robert) Harper, Sharon M. Johnson-Baker, and Connie S. (Cheyenne) Fry, all of Shippensburg; six grandchildren, Hannah, Quinn, Fiona, Carly, Thomas, and Caitlyn; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by one brother, Donald. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Pastor Brian Markle will officiate. Interment will follow in the Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 pm. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 19, 2019