Terry Joe Fisher
Atco, NJ - Terry Joe Fisher age 65, of Atco, NJ, passed away at Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA after a courageous battle with cancer. Born February 12, 1954, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Carl Fisher, Sr. and Dorothy Guyer Fisher.
A 1972 graduate of CASHS and the former Franklin County Vo-Tech, Terry went on to work as a Computer Analyst for the Federal Government, retiring in 2010 after 37 years of service. A bargain hunter, Terry enjoyed yard sales and going to flea markets. He was also a handy craftsman, as he enjoyed building renovations and home improvement. Terry was also the videographer of "Quiet Storm".
Surviving is his beloved husband of 8 years and companion of 21 years, Ronald Silva, whom he married on December 13, 2012; a daughter, Unique'ca Hill of Penns Grove, NJ; two grandchildren, Khi and Kayla; a brother, Carl "Butch" Fisher (wife Stephanie) of Walkersville, MD; two nephews, Joseph Fisher of Damascus, MD and Scott Fisher of Tampa, FL; and two great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 10 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Rd. Chambersburg, PA, where Rev. Ron Cook will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , . Online condolences may be offered on Terry's Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020