Tex Shaffer
Mercersburg - Tex Samuel Shaffer, 82, Mercersburg, completed his earthly journey on February 15, 2019 at his home where he was cared for lovingly by his family.
Born September 17, 1936 at Hagerstown, MD he was a son of the late Bruce and Ruth Deatrich Shaffer.
Mr. Shaffer was sole owner and operator of Shaffer's Auto Salvage and Towing Service, which he started in 1964.
Tex was an avid hunter, had been a forest fire warden and search and rescue member, and a member of the Army National Guard.
He enjoyed his family, his home and his pets. He was also an avid racing enthusiast, having been in the sport since the 1950's. He had raced most recently at Hagerstown Speedway, presenting a car well known as the #46 Shaffer Special.
Tex was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey V. Starliper Shaffer, in 2006, and a daughter, Rhonda Ryder, in 2010.
Surviving family include three daughters, Kimberly Jones, Debra Coover, and Lisa von Sternberg, five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, four step children, Sherry Egolf, Carol Hornbaker, Teresa Morningstar, and Jerry Lindsay.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday March 3, 2019 at Two Top Fellowship Church with Pastor Paul A. Martin officiating.
Memorial visitation from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM Sunday March 3rd at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Two Top fellowship Church, 13743 Ft. Loudon Road, Mercersburg, PA 17236.
Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.
Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Mercersburg, will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 22, 2019