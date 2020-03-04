|
|
Theda Monn
Chambersburg - Theda Dorene Monn, 93, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away March 2, 2020 at Manor Care Rehab. She was born on February 21, 1927 in St. Thomas, Pennsylvania to Abram and Ivy Pearl (Finafrock) Lesher. She had been the first female supervisor at J. Schoeneman Co for 43 years. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Fayetteville for more than thirty-five years. Theda was an associate member of VFW Post 1599 in Chambersburg. She enjoyed sewing, walking and volunteering at the Capital Theater.
She is survived by a very close friend for the past thirteen years, Robert Harrison, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert E. Lesher and four sisters; Thelma Keefer (her twin), Hazel Wise, Ruth Miller, and Ruby Byers. She has been very fortunate in her life to have had many other people in her extended family including Tom Newton and his daughters. She was a very giving person who impacted many people who considered her a close friend.
A memorial service will be conducted Friday March 13, 2020 at 3:00 at Calvary United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Dianne Salter and Rev. Suzanne Elliott officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Donations may be sent to Calvary United Methodist Church, 150 Norlo Drive, Fayetteville, PA 17222. Interment will be private and at the convenience of family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020