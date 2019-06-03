|
Thelma L. Keefer
Chambersburg - Obituary for Thelma L., Keefer
Thelma Lesher Hargleroad Keefer, 92, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away June 2, 2019 at Menno Haven Nursing Home. She was born on February 21, 1927 in St. Thomas, Pennsylvania to Abram and Pearl (Finafrock) Lesher. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Hargleroad in 1959 and her second husband, Jack Keefer in 2009.
She was a 1945 graduate of Chambersburg High School; Thelma worked for local physician, Gordon P. VanBuskirk for many years.
She is survived by her son, Kurtis (husband of Eleanor) Hargleroad, John Keefer, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, as well as her twin sister, Theda D. Monn. In addition to her parents and husbands she was preceded in death by three sisters and a brother.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, June 4th at 3:00PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg with Rev. Diane Salter officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made on her behalf to the Cumberland Valley School of Music, 1015 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 3, 2019