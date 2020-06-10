Thelma Mae Kincaid
Burnt Cabins - Thelma Mae Kincaid, 92 years, of Burnt Cabins, PA, formerly of Upton, PA, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on Monday, October 17, 1927, in Charleston, WV, the daughter of the late Charles and the late Lucinda Stonestreet. Thelma married Adrian Kincaid on September 15, 1947. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Chambersburg, PA. Thelma enjoyed spending her time with her family, quilting and gardening. She was a member of the Fulton County Quilt Club.
Thelma is survived by one son Charles Douglas (husband of Dianna) Kincaid of Needmore, PA, two daughters Cynthia (wife of Michael) Glessner of Burnt Cabins, PA and Toby Lynn (wife of Thomas) Wellington of Grafton, VA, 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Thelma is also survived by three siblings, Charles Stonestreet of New Mexico, Juanita Cole of White Sulphur Springs, WV and Barbara Edens of Charleston, WV.
Thelma is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 60 years Adrian H. Kincaid Sr., one son Adrian H. Kincaid Jr., one step-son Leonard Kincaid, one sister Almeda Stonestreet and one brother Clarence Stonestreet.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice. The family has entrusted Thelma's care to Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home in McConnellsburg, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelso-corneliusfuneneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.