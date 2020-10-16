Thelma May Brenize
Shippensburg - Thelma May Brenize, 91, of Shippensburg, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Laurel Lakes Wellness & Rehab, Chambersburg.
She was born Sunday, May 26, 1929 in Hopewell Twp., PA. Thelma was a daughter of the late George W. and Ethel M. (Gamble) Cover.
She was a member of the Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, Shippensburg. Thelma retired from the Valley Baking Company in Shippensburg. She also worked for Brown's Restaurant and the Shippensburg School District. Thelma was a 1947 graduate of the former Shippensburg High School. She also was an Avon representative.
She is survived by six children, Ronald L. (Linda) Brenize of Boiling Springs, Cindy M. (Don) Booz of Overland Park, KS, Karen L. (Rick) Carr of Ashburn, VA, Rick E. Brenize, Carla J. (Bruce) Hess and Randy A. Brenize all of Shippensburg, one sister, Anna Allen of Shippensburg, 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her, husband, Sharpe A. Brenize, Jr. who passed away September 3, 2002, companion, Theodore J. "Ted" Horn who passed away April 13, 2013, one brother, Melvin Cover and one sister, Dorothy Wyant.
A viewing will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Private services will be held In the Middle Spring Presbyterian Church with The Rev. Kimberley D. Wadlington officiating. Private Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, 135 Middle Spring Rd., Shippensburg, PA 17257.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com
