1/1
Thelma May Brenize
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma May Brenize

Shippensburg - Thelma May Brenize, 91, of Shippensburg, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Laurel Lakes Wellness & Rehab, Chambersburg.

She was born Sunday, May 26, 1929 in Hopewell Twp., PA. Thelma was a daughter of the late George W. and Ethel M. (Gamble) Cover.

She was a member of the Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, Shippensburg. Thelma retired from the Valley Baking Company in Shippensburg. She also worked for Brown's Restaurant and the Shippensburg School District. Thelma was a 1947 graduate of the former Shippensburg High School. She also was an Avon representative.

She is survived by six children, Ronald L. (Linda) Brenize of Boiling Springs, Cindy M. (Don) Booz of Overland Park, KS, Karen L. (Rick) Carr of Ashburn, VA, Rick E. Brenize, Carla J. (Bruce) Hess and Randy A. Brenize all of Shippensburg, one sister, Anna Allen of Shippensburg, 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her, husband, Sharpe A. Brenize, Jr. who passed away September 3, 2002, companion, Theodore J. "Ted" Horn who passed away April 13, 2013, one brother, Melvin Cover and one sister, Dorothy Wyant.

A viewing will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Private services will be held In the Middle Spring Presbyterian Church with The Rev. Kimberley D. Wadlington officiating. Private Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, 135 Middle Spring Rd., Shippensburg, PA 17257.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved