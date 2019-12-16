|
Thelma R. Keefer
Chambersburg - Thelma R. Keefer, 90 of Fayetteville, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, December 14, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 21, 1929 in Lurgan, PA, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Vera Culbertson Rine. Mrs. Keefer was a 1947 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School and was employed for forty years at Sears in Chambersburg, retiring as Assistant Manager. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church where she served as Treasurer and as head of the bake sales for many years. She served on the Franklin County Election Board and had been active with her class reunion committee since 1947. She enjoyed traveling, needlework, and crossword puzzles. Her husband, Levi "Bud" Keefer, whom she married August 21, 1948, preceded her in death on February 18, 2011.
A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Ann K. and Carl "Pat" Fitz of Muscatine, IA, and her granddaughter, Jennifer R. Fitz of Jacksonville, FL. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Eleanor Strum; and three brothers Lee, Jack, and Jay Rine.
A graveside service will be held at 9:00 AM Friday, December 20, 2019 at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are then invited to gather for a service to celebrate her life at 10:00 AM at the Menno Haven Chapel, 2075 Scotland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Suzanne Elliott will officiate.
Memorial contributions in her member may be made to the Calvary United Methodist Church Building Fund, 150 Norlo Drive, Fayetteville, PA 17222.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
