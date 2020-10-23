1/1
Theodore Charles Tomter
Theodore Charles Tomter

Theodore Charles Tomter, 83, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October19th, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife of 56 years, son and daughter in law. He was a devoted husband and father and spent most of his life serving his country. He was a US Army Veteran of more than 25 years active duty followed by an additional 27 years of US Government Service. His motto was "Deeds without Words"

Theodore was born on June 5, 1937, in Highmore, South Dakota to the late Royal and Nellie Tomter. He was preceded in death by his sister Kayleen Kalinowski.

He is survived by his wife, Gladys L Tomter; son and daughter in law, Ted Tomter Jr and Shannon Stafford of Davidson, NC; sister and brother in law, Alfred and Joelyn Knapekand of Germany; sister in law, Edna Crawford of Chambersburg, PA; Grandsons, Brandon and Bryce Stafford; and niece and nephew, Kaylee and Kenneth.




Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
or

