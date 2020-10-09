Theodore J. Pugh
Chambersburg - Theodore J. "Ted" Pugh, 78, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 19, 1942 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late Paul and Katherine (Nye) Pugh.
He was employed at the Letterkenny Army Depot for 35 years and worked in a number of different areas within the Depot. Mr. Pugh retired June 1, 2000. After his retirement he was employed part time at Hillside Poultry, Chambersburg.
Mr. Pugh enjoyed late model dirt track racing which started with his son driving his car and included many other drivers over the years. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding four-wheelers with his grandchildren.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 60 years, Gwendolyn "Gwen" (Baker) Pugh who he married August 27, 1960; four children, Cheryl Preisler and her husband Joel, Brenda Dick, Stacy McFerren and Shawn Pugh and his girlfriend Shonna Bechtal all of Chambersburg; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren which included Kenzee Carbaugh who held a special place in his heart and a sister, Doris Burgner of Chambersburg.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by three brothers, Lester, Eugene, and Eddie Pugh.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 15, 2020, in Salem Cemetery, 4349 Letterkenny Road, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home. CDC social distancing and mask guidelines will be in place, as well as 25 or less visitors in the funeral home at a time.
Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
.