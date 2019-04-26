|
|
Theodore R. Fleck, Jr.
Chambersburg - Theodore R. Fleck, Jr., 81, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Bedford, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born October 21, 1937 in Bedford, he was the son of the late Theodore R. Fleck, Sr. and Sue Sigler Fleck. His wife of 50 years, Mary E. Tew Fleck preceded him in death. Ted was a 1956 graduate of Bedford High School. He was the owner/operator of Ted's Alternator Service in Chambersburg and a charter member of New Testament Baptist Church.
Ted is survived by four children, Barbara (wife of Stephen) Bollman, Bonnie (wife of Richard) Heming, Theodore III (husband of Sharon), and Earl (husband of Kelly); eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and his companion Elsie Skvarka. In addition to his wife and parents, Ted was preceded in death by three half siblings, Leroy and Michael Amick and Ruth Mackey.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Friends will also be received from 10:00 - 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Louis Geisel Funeral Home, 330 East Pitt St. Bedford, PA, with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow the service in Bedford County Memorial Park. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to New Testament Baptist Church, 5444 Cumberland Highway, Chambersburg, PA 17244. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 26, 2019