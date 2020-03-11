|
Thomas A. Graham, Jr.
Orrstown - Thomas A. Graham, Jr., 92, of Orrstown, departed this life on the afternoon, of Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on August 7, 1927, in Shippensburg, a son of the late Thomas A. and Kline Clara (Sommerville) Graham, Sr., and married Linda Krepela on August 25, 1974, in Winchester, VA. Tom worked as a mechanic throughout his life. Over the years he was employed at the former Redding's Imported Motors, Mummert's Exxon Station, Speidel's Garage, and R.B. Miller's John Deere, retiring in 1989. All the while working at his full time job, Tom also had his own small engine repair business at his home. He was an excellent mechanic and was always learning and improving his skill as he earned many new and different certifications and degrees relating to the type of equipment he was working on. At one time, Tom taught a small engine repair course at Franklin County Vo-Tech where he also served as an advisor and held a seat on the board of directors. He was a life-long member of the Ridge Church of the Brethren; a life member of the Hub City Club; and a social member of the Durff-Kuhn V.F.W. Post #6168, all of Shippensburg. In his younger years, Tom liked riding motorcycles and snowmobiles with his family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially traveling to New York for the salmon run. Tom also liked to find and restore old tractors. In addition to his wife of forty-six years, Linda, he is survived by seven children, Thomas A. Graham, III and wife Cathrine of Shippensburg, Sharon L. Adams and husband Garry of Shippensburg, Brenda J. Graham of Harrisburg, Kimberly A. Johnson and husband Anthony of Newburg, Michael D. Shover and wife Maggie of Pleasant Hall, Bonnie M. Lewis and husband Andy of Newville, and Steven T. Graham and companion Angela Sutcliffe of Chambersburg; fifteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren (and one soon on the way); four sisters, Vivian Brewbaker, Helen Wenger, Ann Graham, and Glenda Varner; two brothers, Dale Graham and Don Graham; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Lori Adams and Brandy Jo Guyer; and three siblings, Elizabeth Wadel, Duane Graham, and Marlin Graham. His funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Pastor's Leon Davis and Harold Yeager will officiate. Interment will follow in the Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ridge Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
