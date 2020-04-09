Services
Thomas B. Malone Obituary
Thomas B. Malone

Chambersburg - Thomas B. Malone, age 85, passed away in Harrisburg, PA on April 7, 2020. Born October 31, 1934, he was the son of the late Thomas and Helen Malone of Chambersburg. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia A. (Gilbert) Malone and his sister, Peggy Malone Simmons.

Tom was a Christian, a U.S. Army Veteran and a Railroader for 40 years prior to retiring.

He is survived by his three stepsons, James (Stephanie) Edgar of Chambersburg, Stephen (Sharon) Edgar of Chambersburg and Thomas (Connie) Edgar of Cumming GA; seven step-grandchildren and eleven step-great-grandchildren. Interment will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
