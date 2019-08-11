|
|
Thomas D. Schroeder
Shippensburg - Thomas D. Schroeder, 80, of Shippensburg, died peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Chambers Pointe in Chambersburg, PA. Tom was born in Reedsburg, WI, on May 2, 1939, son of the late Henry and Evelyn Schroeder.
He is survived by his loving family including wife, Joan Toftey Schroeder, daughter, Gretchen Hennigan, son, Erik Schroeder and his wife Jennifer, four grandchildren: Alex Hennigan, Katie Hennigan, Zachary Schroeder and Megan Schroeder, a brother, Dr. Mark Schroeder and his wife Clara, and a sister, Joanne Schroeder Smith and her husband Bob.
Tom served in the U.S. Navy for three years as an electronics technician, based on the destroyer USS Black. His work experience in the Navy stimulated and led him into his future career in chemistry.
Following his military service, he earned his B.S. in chemistry from the University of Wisconsin at Platteville in 1965, his M.S. and Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from the University of Iowa in 1969.
Tom taught as a professor of analytical chemistry at Shippensburg University from 1969 to 2002. While at SU he served as department chair for 6 years and interim associate dean in the College of Arts and Sciences one year. During his tenure at SU, he received a Commonwealth of PA Certificate of Excellence in Teaching Award and was named a Commonwealth of PA Teaching Fellow. His students were always important to him.
He completed sabbatical leave studies in toxicology/clinical chemistry at the University of Minnesota, microcomputer interfacing at Virginia Tech University and criminalistics at California State University, San Jose, and at San Mateo County Crime Laboratory.
In 2003, he developed the Cumberland County Forensic Crime lab in Carlisle, as proposed by Eric Radnovich, and served as Cumberland County deputy coroner from 1987 to 1990.
He was a member of the American Chemistry Society, Torch Club, and Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, where he sang in the choir and served on the new organ committee.
Music was an important part of Tom's life. He sang with the Towne Singers, Chambersburg, since the 70's, the Mercersburg Community Chorus, the Carlindians, a barbershop chorus in Carlisle, and enjoyed attending Truman Bullard's Dickinson Music Group, Carlisle.
Along with music, Tom's interests included photography, history, reading, travel, skiing in Utah and Colorado, hiking and camping, and returning to Wisconsin to visit. He also loved woodworking; he and his family built their home in Shippensburg. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17 at 11:00 AM at Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, 135 Middle Spring Rd., Shippensburg. A visitation will be held Friday, August 16 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Dr., Shippensburg. Military Honors will be provided by Shippensburg American Legion Post #223 following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dr. Thomas and Mrs. Joan Schroeder Chemistry Scholarship Fund c/o Shippensburg University Foundation, 1871 Old Main Dr., Shippensburg University, Shippensburg, PA 17257 or Grane Hospice Care Harrisburg, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Friends may express online condolences to DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 11, 2019