Thomas Dudney
Chambersburg -
Thomas R. Dudney, 82, of Chambersburg PA, passed away at his home on Friday, February 22, 2019. Born December 31, 1936 in St. Marys KS, he was the son of the late Raymond R. and Mildred Freeland Dudney.
Thomas was a graduate of Hayden High School and Washburn University, both in Topeka, KS. He retired from Letterkenny Army Depot as Deputy to the Commanding General DESCOM. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He was also an avid golfer and fan of the Kansas Jayhawks and the L.A. Dodgers.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen M. Dudney and their seven children: Thomas Dudney and wife Karen of Red Lion PA, Janis Glick and husband Denny of Dublin OH, Lori Weaver and husband David of Fayetteville, James Dudney of Washington DC, Robert Dudney of Columbus OH, Natalie Craft of Chambersburg, and David Dudney and wife Lisa of Hempfield Township PA, 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, stepmother Norma Dudney of Hamilton MT; and three sisters, Marva Johnson and husband Lee, Sandy Sims and Joni Schmidt, all from Montana. His daughter Carol Whitten and brother Jere Dudney precede him in death.
Services will be private. A Celebration of Life reception for family and friends will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 PM on Saturday afternoon, March 2, 2019 at The Orchards, 1580 Orchard Drive, Chambersburg, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu flowers the family requests contributions in his name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611; to Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201; or The Salvation Army USA, give.salvationarmyusa.org. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 25, 2019