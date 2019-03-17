Services
Cremation Society of Pennsylvania
4100 Jonestown Rd.
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(800) 720-8221
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christ Church
Thomas E. Lugenbeel Obituary
Thomas E. Lugenbeel

Chambersburg - Life here on earth ended on February 23rd for a man whose love of God, family, friends and Country was demonstrated in many ways. He was born in Hagerstown, MD on August 30th 1933 to Gordon S. Lugenbeel and Lillian Schneider Lugenbeel as the youngest of seven children. Preceding him in death were two brothers, Gordon S. Lugenbeel and Charles William Lugenbeel, four sisters, Margaret (Peggy) Fries, Dorothy (Dotty) Harrison, Ann Carrol Mull and Elizabeth (Betty) Cramer as well as his wife Betty (Fritz) Lugenbeel. He will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at Corpus Christ Church on March 23rd at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 17, 2019
