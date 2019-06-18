|
Thomas F. Eaton
Shippensburg - Thomas Foster Eaton, age 89 of Shippensburg, went to be with his Lord Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his home. He was born October 10, 1929 near Spring Run, the son of the late Alexander Wood and Carrie Grace (Worthington) Eaton.
He was employed by Hempt Brothers Inc. based in Camp Hill, PA for over 50 years as a heavy equipment operator. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Marines from 1951-1953 during the Korean War. He was a member of Shippensburg Church of the Nazarene and was very active with the Building and Property Committee. Thomas was known as a man of all trades and would be found working on projects made from wood and other materials.
He is also survived by his children, James C. and Mary Alice Eaton of Chambersburg, Roger L. and Cindy Eaton of Spring Hill, FL, Gary W. and Sue Eaton of Sparta, TN, step-daughter, Anita and Rod Tosten of Biglerville, daughter, Dawn R. and Jeffrey Reed of Carlisle, step-son, Barry Allison of Chambersburg, one brother, Harold Eaton of Altoona, half-sister, Dorothy Hockenberry of East Waterford, sister-in-law, Helen Eaton of Doylesburg, brother-in-law, Donald Allison of Neelyton, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Wanda J. Eaton, his daughter, Terry G. Meredith and three siblings, Warren Eaton, Herbert Eaton and Ruth Allison.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 22 at Shippensburg Church of the Nazarene, 415 E. Orange Street, Shippensburg with Rev. Dr. Kenneth Mills and Rev. Dale Detweiler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Thomas's name to Shippensburg Church of the Nazarene, c/o Building Fund, 415 E. Orange Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 18, 2019