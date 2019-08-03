Services
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ebenezer United Brethren Church
3661 Williamson Rd.
Greencastle, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer United Brethren Church
3661 Williamson Rd.
Greencastle, PA
1947 - 2019
Greencastle - Thomas L. Knable, age 71 of Greencastle, PA died at 5:15 PM Wednesday July 31, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital.

Born September 4, 1947 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Mary (Shover) Knable. He married his wife Rose M. (Needy) Knable in February 1978.

In 1989, Tom started and was the owner of Keystone Termite and Pest Control of Greencastle and had previously worked for Orkin and Terminex.

He was a member of the Mason Dixon Corvette Club and enjoyed attending car shows and hunting in his younger years. He attended James Buchanan High School of Mercersburg

Surviving family in addition to his wife are two children, Rhonda Bennett of Greencastle, Mark Knable of Greencastle; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; twin brother Ted Knable and wife Ruth of Greencastle; step-sister Robin Knable of Clear Spring, MD and step-mother Virginia Waldeck of Pittsboro, NC.

Funeral services will be held on Monday August 5 at 11:00 AM at Ebenezer United Brethren Church 3661 Williamson Rd. Greencastle with Pastor David Grove and Pastor Lonnie Shover officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery Greencastle. The family will receive friends at the church one hour before the service on Monday. Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to the Ebenezer United Brethren Church 3661 Williamson Rd. Greencastle, PA 17225 or to the Deliverance in Christ Church 3865 Lincoln St. Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 3, 2019
