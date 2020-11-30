1/1
Thomas Landis
Thomas Landis

Mercersburg - Thomas E. Landis, 69, of Mercersburg, PA died November 29, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

Born August 15, 1951 in Chambersburg, PA he was a son of the late Roy E. and Ruth (Metcalf) Landis.

Tom was a 1970 graduate of James Buchanan High School, Mercersburg.

He began his career in construction as a carpenter, employed by his father. He later worked for National Construction of Alexandria, VA. Tom worked for Perini Construction of Hagertstown, MD for 25 years. He retired from Morgan & Keller Construction of Frederick, MD as a well respected site job coordinator.

Tom enjoyed dancing, drawing and sketching.

He was a member of American Legion Post #517 and Moose Lodge #1790 both of Mercersburg.

Surviving family include two sisters and two brothers, Doris A. Hopkins, Sandra E. (Jay) Myers, Roger M. (Cathy) Landis and Gary A. (Lillian) Landis all of Mercersburg. Thirteen nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Tom was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald L. Landis.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday December 4, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Mercersburg, with Pastor Kevin Lay officiating.

Viewing one hour prior to the service Friday at Pine Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg






Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
