Thomas Nicholson
1951 - 2020
Thomas Nicholson

Chambersburg - Thomas Edward Nicholson, 69, of Chambersburg passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 peacefully at home. Born on June 1, 1951 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late John E. and Betty M. Nicholson (Quigg). Thomas is survived by a son, Todd Nicholson of North Carolina, sister, Dorris (husband George) Mayer and brothers, Richard Nicholson, of Chambersburg, Michael (wife Vida) Nicholson of South Carolina, and numerous nieces and nephews. Thomas, a 1969 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School and a Vietnam War veteran, served in the armed forces and was last employed at Letterkenny Army Depot. He was a member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, Chambersburg. Tom's love in life was fishing and baseball. A celebration of life interment service will be conducted at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Memorial contributions be made in Tom's name to the American Legion, Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201.






Published in Public Opinion on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 8, 2020
One of the nicest guys I ever knew; give you the shirt off his back; even though I haven't seen him since early 90's I've never forgotten him; RIP Tommy;
Linda Jones
Acquaintance
