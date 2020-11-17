Thomas Pittman



Chambersburg, PA - Thomas Pittman 76, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on November 10, 2020. Born November 13, 1943, he was the son of the late Roy H.Pittman and the late Ruth Beatrice Hykes Adams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his stepdaughter Gina Cardwell and brother Merle Pittman. He is survived by two stepchildren, Jeffrey L. Stoner (wife Deborah) and Melissa Bender (husband Russell). He is also survived by a sister Edna Williams (husband Lloyd) and brothers Gerald Pittman (wife Nancy) and Bill Pittman (companion Brenda) and sister-in-law Pat Appleby, wife of late brother Merle, two brothers-in-law Eddie Foreman (wife Elaine) and Denny Foreman (wife Anne). He is survived by six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. He had many cousins that were like sisters and brothers to him. His last employment was with TB Woods of Chambersburg, PA. He was a member of the Amvets Post 224 and the American legion post 046. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and riding mountain roads very much. His wishes were to be cremated with no service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.









