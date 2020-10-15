1/1
Thomas S. "Tom" Danzberger Jr.
Thomas S. "Tom" Danzberger, Jr.

St. Thomas - Mr. Thomas S. "Tom" Danzberger, Jr. 67, of St. Thomas, PA passed away as a result of a motor vehicle accident, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Ft. Loudon, PA. Born July 11, 1953 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Thomas Danzberger, Sr. and Phyllis L. (Spiker) Danzberger.

He was a graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School with the Class of 1973. Tom was a photographer as well as a chef at the Family Table, St. Thomas. He was also employed for Grove Manufacturing, Shady Grove, PA as the company photographer for 28 years. Tom was previously a chef at Whitetail and Penn National Golf Course.

Tom was a member of New Franklin Fire Company, New Franklin, PA, the St. Thomas Ruritan and the Burt Asper American Legion Post 46, Chambersburg. He enjoyed bingo, going to Corvette shows and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Melissa A. "Missy" (Cuff) Danzberger; a son, Tyler S. Danzberger and his girlfriend Melissa Bural of Warfordsburg, PA; a step-son, Dustin Saum of St. Thomas; four grandchildren, Taylynn, Nevaeh, Zylia and Nyziah; six siblings, Donna Russell (Gary, Sr.), St. Thomas, Jim Danzberger (Darla), St. Thomas, Bob Danzberger (Crissy), Chambersburg, Roberta Duvall, Mercersburg, Loretta Funk (Kirk), Chambersburg and Rick Danzberger, Sr. (Kathy), Chambersburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, outside at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road Chambersburg, PA 17202. Interment will follow in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, PA.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Tuesday morning in the funeral home. CDC social distancing and mask guidelines will be in place.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Tom's name to the New Franklin Fire Company, 3444 Wayne Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202.

Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
