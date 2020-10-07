1/
Thomas Zeger
Thomas Zeger

Shady Grove - Thomas A. Zeger, age 93, a resident of Menno Haven at Chambers Point in Chambersburg and formerly of Shady Grove, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Born in Quincy Township, Franklin County, PA on July 31, 1927, he was the son of the late Albert and Cornelia Gearhart Zeger.

Mr. Zeger farmed in his early years, and then worked as a truck driver for Bill Harman Trucking and then last worked for Lehman's Eggs of Chambersburg. He was a member of the Hades Church of the Brethren. Tom enjoyed doing puzzles and scrap booking.

Surviving family are two sisters, Ruby Oberholzer, Jacqueline Izer and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Annabelle Louise Forsythe Zeger in 2010 and siblings, Elnora Danzberger, Doris Piper, Patricia Martin, Galen Zeger and Teddy Zeger.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 10 at 11:00 AM at the Browns Mill Cemetery, Kauffman, PA where Minister George Martin will officiate. A private family viewing will be held at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home in Greencastle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.zimmermanfh.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
