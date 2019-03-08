|
Thurman Charles Martin
Zullinger, PA - Thurman Charles Martin, age 85, of Zullinger, PA, passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Born April 14, 1933, in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Lula M. Holsinger Martin.
A Truck driver most of his adult life, Mr. Martin drove for D.A. Wishard for 62 years, retiring in 2016. He enjoyed driving, playing the keyboard, and watching western movies, especially those with John Wayne.
Surviving is his wife, Ruth Martin whom he married on July 1, 2012; three sons, Michael Lynn (wife Cynthia of Zullinger, PA, Larry Eugene (wife Debra) of N. Lauderdale, FL, and David Randall Martin (wife Jan) of Chambersburg, PA; eight step-children, Karla Slick (husband Bob), Doug Martin (wife Julie), Tina Holderman (husband Paul) all of Chambersburg, PA, and Denise Martin (husband Jon Loizate) of Bangor, ME; two grandchildren, Melissa (husband Dwight) and Christopher; 8 step-grandchildren; 3 step great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Elsie Shank and Miriam Timmons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Esther J. Shank Martin and five siblings, Beulah Cordell and Nathan, Leonard, Edwin, and Glen Martin.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 10 AM at Marion Mennonite Church, 4365 Molly Pitcher Hwy., Chambersburg, PA 17202, where Pastor Carl Kniss will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, 45 South Carlisle Street, Greencastle, PA and one hour prior to the service at the above church and address. Interment will follow the service at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the above church's building fund and address. Online condolences may be offered at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 8, 2019