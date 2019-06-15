Resources
Timothy Craig King


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Timothy Craig King Obituary
Timothy Craig King

Chambersburg - Timothy Craig King, 56, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly at Chambersburg Hospital, Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born December 18, 1962 in Chambersburg Hospital, he was the son of the late James W. and Roberta (Monn) King.

Tim attended school in Chambersburg and graduated from CASHS in 1982. He enjoyed sports and played soccer in school.

Tim is survived by two brothers, Jim and Tom, two sisters, Nancy Baylor and Susan Green, and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will honor Tim with a private memorial at a time of their convenience.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

https://www.heart.org/

1-800-242-8721
Published in Public Opinion on June 15, 2019
