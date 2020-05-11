Services
Timothy L. Wingert Obituary
Timothy L. Wingert

Chambersburg - Timothy L. Wingert, 60, of Chambersburg, PA, sadly passed away on April 28, 2020.

Tim was preceded in death by his father, Robert R. Wingert. He is survived by his mother Susan (Wingert) Rosenberry, his two children, Kristen Wingert and Tucker Spangler, his two grandchildren, Allison Ellis and Jahmir Edwards, his three sisters, Wendy Valentino, Jacky Collette (Mike), and Kerry Coons (Troy), his nieces, Megan Hartman and Robin Wingert, and nephews, Dustin Humelsine, Cody Stinger, Nick Sheaffer and Jacob Sheaffer, and many cousins. Tim was a loving father, grandfather, and a friend to everyone.

Tim was born on June 21, 1959 in Chambersburg, PA to Robert R. Wingert and mother Susan (Wingert) Rosenberry. He grew up in a large, loving family with 3 sisters. Tim joined the Navy in 1977, where he served his country proudly until 1981. He has been employed at Shippensburg University in the maintenance department for 23 years. Anyone that had the privilege of speaking with him over the last year knew how much he was looking forward to retiring. He was also a proud member of the VFW post 1599 and the Amvets Post 224.

Among many things, Tim enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, taking his dog Moose to the mountains, going to the turkey shoots, cold beer, throwing horseshoes, cooking, baking, Chevy trucks, Harley's, Seattle Seahawks, talking to anyone, and above all, his family.

He was a rare combination of someone who had a love for life and a firm understanding of what was important — the simplicity of living a life with those you love.

Memorial services are being held at a later time. Donations in Tim's name can be made to or your local VFW or Amvets, where you are encouraged to kick a few back and tell a few stories of the most amazing man, Tim Wingert.

Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 11 to May 12, 2020
