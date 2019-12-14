|
Timothy Munson
Mercersburg - Timothy R. Munson, 59, of Mercersburg, PA died December 13, 2019 at Doey's House-Hospice of Washington County, Maryland, following a courageous battle with cancer which began in March 2019.
Born February 2, 1960 in Chambersburg, PA he was a son of the late Guy L. and Rebecca C. (Evans) Munson.
He was a 1978 graduate of James Buchanan High School, Mercersburg. Tim was the proud owner and operator of Munson's Garage and Radiator Sales, Mercersburg, which he established July 5, 1987.
He loved spending time in McKean and Cameron counties where he visited friends, golfed, fished, hiked, and hunted in the state game lands and national forest. Tim enjoyed watching the wildlife in his back yard and he loved his pugs. He was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan through the good times and bad.
Tim is survived by his wife of 33 years, LuAnn (Beck) Munson, a brother, David and wife Marsha Munson of Chambersburg, and their children, Jonathan, Patrick, and Laura, and an aunt, M. Janie (Evans) Snyder of Mercersburg.
In honor of Tim's wishes there will be no viewing or service. Instead celebrate his life, remember that boisterous laugh, the hunting stories, his jokes, and how hard he worked in his garage and business to take care of his customers.
Value your friends, hug your pets, throw a party in his honor.
A sincere heartfelt thank you to Dr. Michael McCormack and the compassionate nurses and staff at Doey's House who went above and beyond to care for Tim.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to one of the following: (Tuscarora Wildlife Education Program), PO Box 97, Mercersburg, PA 17236 or Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268 or any humane society of one's choice.
Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019