Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
Timothy Wood


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Timothy Wood Obituary
Timothy Wood

Chambersburg - Obituary for Timothy E. Wood

Timothy E. Wood, 76, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away May 26, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on July 22, 1942 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Marvin and Willie Pauline (Armstrong) Wood. He was a Navy Veteran. He attended St. Paul United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Shippensburg University and worked at Ft. Ritchie and Letterkenny Army Depot as a computer analyst.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Moore Wood and his three children: Timmie Joseph, Roberta, and Scott. He is also survived by a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

It is the families wishes that there be no services at this time. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd., has been entrusted with the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 29, 2019
