Tina Marie Reed, 54, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away July 7, 2020. She was born on January 19, 1966 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Blair and Loretta (Heclo) Cornelius. She loved being around kids, babies, and family. She loved to travel and go on adventures. She enjoyed outdoor activities including hiking, boating, fishing, camping, racing, and the beach.
Her hobbies included baking, crafting, games, and puzzles.
She is survived by her three children: Andrea (wife of Daniel) Mechling of Mineral, Virginia, Amber Reed of Reading, PA, and Matthew Reed of Reading. She has two grandchildren; Lola and Sophia Mechling. She is also survived by her mother, Loretta and a brother, Blair (husband of Josie) Cornelius of Chambersburg. She has one nephew, Justin Cornelius of Fayetteville and two great-nephews, Zachary and Colton..
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. The family requests the omission of flowers and asks that memorial contributions be sent to Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com
.