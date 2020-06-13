Toby Lynn Miller
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Toby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Toby Lynn Miller

Upper Strasburg - Toby Lynn Miller, 49, of Upper Strasburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning, June 12, 2020 at his home. Born March 22, 1971 in Chambersburg, he was a son of Rodger F. and JoAnne Price Miller of Chambersburg. Toby was a 1989 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and was employed at Volvo Construction Equipment in Shippensburg where he had worked for the past 30 years. He was a dedicated fan of Pittsburgh sports teams; enjoyed hunting, golf, and spending time at the Miller cabin in Petersburg, PA.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Natalie L. and LeNae L. Miller, both of Chambersburg; two brothers, Michael Steven Miller (Paula) of Denton, MD and Rodger Craig Miller of Chambersburg; and his sister, Kimberly Jo McCray (Gary) of Mercersburg.

Services and interment will be private.

Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved