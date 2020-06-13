Toby Lynn MillerUpper Strasburg - Toby Lynn Miller, 49, of Upper Strasburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning, June 12, 2020 at his home. Born March 22, 1971 in Chambersburg, he was a son of Rodger F. and JoAnne Price Miller of Chambersburg. Toby was a 1989 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and was employed at Volvo Construction Equipment in Shippensburg where he had worked for the past 30 years. He was a dedicated fan of Pittsburgh sports teams; enjoyed hunting, golf, and spending time at the Miller cabin in Petersburg, PA.In addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Natalie L. and LeNae L. Miller, both of Chambersburg; two brothers, Michael Steven Miller (Paula) of Denton, MD and Rodger Craig Miller of Chambersburg; and his sister, Kimberly Jo McCray (Gary) of Mercersburg.Services and interment will be private.Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.