|
|
Tommy Ray Wiser
Shippensburg, PA - Tommy Ray Wiser, 65, of Shippensburg, was ushered into the presence of God on Sunday, September 8, 2019 while at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
Born Thursday, November 12, 1953 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late William W. and Gladys Louise Leidig Wiser.
Tom was a 1971 graduate of the Shippensburg Area Senior High School. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Tom was the owner and operator of TR Wiser construction, and worked as a Junior Draftsman and Construction Superintendent for EMJ Corp., Chattanooga, TN, and Carl Bert & Associates, Shippensburg.
He was a member and Elder at the Oasis of Love Church, and was a missionary in Ghana, West Africa, and instrumental in the building of the Oasis International Training Centre. Tom served on the Board of Directors at Katie's Place.
Tom was an often soft spoken, but very wise servant of God and a man who, in-spite of his increasing discomfort and the disease he suffered was a tall, strong, energetic, determined man.
He is survived by three brothers, Samuel E. (Karen) Wiser, Shippensburg, Clay A. (Barbara) Wiser, Asheville, NC, and Roy E. (Valerie) Wiser, Walnut Bottom; two sisters, Nancy L. Wright, Shippensburg, and Linda K. (Randy) Ruth, Erie, and numerous nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William E. Wiser, and brother in-law, William Wright.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Oasis of Love Church. Burial will be on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, with Military Honors. There will be no viewing or visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oasis of Love Church, P.O. Box 38, Shippensburg, PA 17257 or Katie's Place, 130 South Penn Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 11, 2019