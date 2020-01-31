Services
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor Witmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor Witmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Trevor Witmer Obituary
Trevor Witmer

Greencastle - Trevor Matthew Witmer, age 25, of Greencastle, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at his home in Greencastle, PA. Born in Waynesboro, PA on August 4, 1994, he was the son of George E. Witmer (wife Tammy) of Greencastle, PA and Stacy S. Heefner Witmer (companion Stacy Bowen) of Chambersburg, PA.

Trevor was a member of Alpha Fitness, where he enjoyed weight lifting. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, Philadelphia sports teams, and fast cars.

In addition to his parents, Trevor is survived by his sisters, Jill K. Witmer (companion Amber Petruska) and Cam T. Witmer both of Greencastle, PA; his maternal grandmother, Soundra K. Heefner (companion Charlie Johnson) and his paternal grandmother, Kathleen E. Witmer; step-grandmother, Teene Heefner; niece and nephew, Sophia and Samuel Petruska; friend, Amber Petuska, who was like a sister; his furry friend, "Cub" the cat; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Trevor was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Dale Heefner and paternal grandfather, Leonard Witmer, Sr.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11 AM at Shanks Church of the Brethren, Shanks Church Rd., Greencastle, PA, where Pastors Nelson Witmer and Jeff Ehko will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 5 - 8 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, S. Carlisle St., Greencastle, PA and also one hour prior to the service at the above church and address. Interment will follow the service in the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Noah's House, 1879 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be offered at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trevor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -