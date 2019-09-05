|
|
Troy Shives
Carlisle - Troy Allen Shives, 57, formerly of Mercersburg, passed away at his home on Monday, September 2, 2019.
Born October 3, 1961 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, he was a son of Earl Shives and Della Rae Austin.
Troy graduated from James Buchanan High School in 1980 and enlisted in the Army serving 12 years during the First Gulf War while stationed in Germany. Troy worked as a Deputy Chief Police Officer at the Mechanicsburg Naval Supply Depot until retirement. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and enjoyed watching nascar. He was a loving and caring son, husband, and father. Troy loved his grandchildren and family very much.
Troy is survived by his wife, Cherry Shives, of Carlisle, PA, and his children: Stephanie (Erik) Dei of Germany, Steven (Charity) Shives of Fort Campbell TN. He is survived by stepchildren, Brandon (Stephanie) Barnhart of Shippensburg, Keith Barnhart of Chambersburg, and Ashley Peck (Levi) Orrstown, PA. Troy is survived by his parents Earl Shives of Hummelstown, PA , and Della Rae (Ed) Austin of Fort Loudon, and siblings, Susan (Jerry) Olson of Hanover, and Carol (Jamie) Hornbaker of Fort Loudon. Troy is survived by 11 grandchildren: Sonja and Jayden Shives, Lisa Marie and Emily Dei, Kirstin, Alexis, Maci, Thomas, and William Barnhart, Weston and Brinley Peck. Surviving nieces and nephews are Brandon, Brittney, and Amanda Olson, and Jordon and Jacob Hornbaker.
A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc. Mercersburg, PA, with Susan Olson officiating. There will be a visitation for friends and family 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Stenger Hill, Fort Loudon, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 5, 2019