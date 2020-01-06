|
Ursula J. Criswell
Chambersburg - Ursula J. (Goodhart) Criswell, age 93, of Chambersburg, passed away on Saturday evening, January 4, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital following a brief illness.
Born January 25, 1926 in Shippensburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wilber E. and I. Mildred (Kimpton) Goodhart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry C. Criswell III, on October 12, 2005.
Ursula was a 1943 graduate of Shippensburg High School and attended Carlisle Business College, Shippensburg State Teachers College and Temple School of Nursing. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chambersburg. She worked locally for many years as an accountant and office manager.
Ursula was a founding member and Board member of the Cumberland Valley Humane Society. She was also a member and Board member of Chambersburg Community Theater and the Chambersburg Hospital Junior Auxiliary. She was a past member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, the local chapter of the American Cancer Society and of the American Legion Auxiliary #223.
Ursula is survived by her son, H. Clay Criswell, IV (Dorothy) of Elizabeth, PA, daughter Melodie D. Lensbower (Jeffrey), of Chambersburg, PA; grandchildren Justin M. Lensbower (Jessica Sterner), of Chambersburg, Chad E. Lensbower (Natasha Safar), of Smithsburg, MD, Harry C. Criswell V, of Chambersburg, and Aaron Z. Criswell of Shippensburg; one great-granddaughter, Aria; and her friend and caregiver Cindy Barnes.
There will be a private graveside service for immediate family at Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA. Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 43 W. Washington St., Chambersburg, PA 17201 or to the Chambersburg Hospital, 112 N 7th St., Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020