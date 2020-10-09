1/1
V. Almeda Snider
V. Almeda Snider

Chambersburg - Mrs. V. Almeda Snider, age 87, of Chambersburg, PA, stepped into eternity to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from the Shook Home, Chambersburg. Born on June 6, 1933 in Letterkenny Township, PA she was the daughter of the late John W. and Sarah C. (Myers) Rice.

She was a 1952 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School. Mrs. Snider was a very active member of St. John's United Methodist Church, Chambersburg. She also helped with Bible Release Time for many years. She was a homemaker and she enjoyed baking, canning and most of all taking care of her family.

Mrs. Snider is survived by three children, Loraine J. Whorley (husband Craig) of Chambersburg, Loretta A. Martin (husband Marcus) of Mercersburg, and Rodney L. Snider (wife Norma) of Chambersburg; a sister, Darlene Heckman of Mercersburg, PA; a brother, Dennis Rice of Chambersburg; seven grandchildren, Matthew Martin (Erin), Scott Whorley (Jill), Trina Coppolino (Joseph), Melinda Benedick (Darren), Brett Whorley (Amy), Kara Boodhansingh (Anthony "TJ"), and Toby Snider; and twelve great grandchildren, Konner Whorley, Mitchell Martin, Lyla Whorley, Mason Martin, Kellen Whorley, Shane Horn, Eli Horn, Deegan Benedick, Noah Boodhansingh, Avery Whorley, Liam Boodhansingh and Daxton Benedick; three step-great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Jillian and Charlotte Coppolino.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. M. Alvin Snider, who she married June 6, 1953, Mr. Snider passed away April 15, 2017; a sister Dolores Black and a brother, J. Leroy Rice.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, outside at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road Chambersburg, PA 17202, with Pastor Layne Miller Vizthum officiating. Interment will follow in Parklawns Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services Wednesday morning in the funeral home. CDC social distancing and mask guidelines will be in place.

A memorial service for Mrs. Snider will also be held in the church at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Almeda's name to St. John's United Methodist Church, 3001 Warm Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
