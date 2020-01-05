|
|
V. Jean Cannistraci
formerly Tyrone - V. Jean Cannistraci,90, formerly of Tyrone, PA departed this world for her heavenly home on December 25, 2019, after a short illness. She was born in Tyrone, PA., the daughter of Harry T. Irvin and Rhoda Cecilia Beightol..
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Ralph and Robert and sister Viola Lutz.
She is survived by her son Reverend James A Cannistraci of Eldred, PA, daughter Jeannie M. Cannistraci (Jill McCracken) of Fayetteville, PA and grandson Michael Cannistraci of Eldred, PA (who she helped raise) and sister Jeannette Phillips of Souderton, PA.
Jean lived most of her life in Tyrone, PA. She worked as a seamstress in factories making pants, coats and shoes. She loved making ceramics and crocheting. She cared for elderly folks at different times including her sister-in-law then her oldest brother. She moved to Chambersburg for about a year then moved to Pittsburgh to help raise her grandson Michael for about 10 years. After that, she moved back to Chambersburg. For the last eighteen months she lived between Jim and Jeannie's homes. She was a life-long Christian, attending church as long as she was able.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, 150 Norlo Drive, Fayetteville, PA.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020