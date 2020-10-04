1/
Velma Irene Myers
Velma Irene Myers

Formerly Greencastle - It is with profound sadness and love that we announce the passing of Velma Irene Myers, 84 formerly of Greencastle Pa on September 29, 2020.

She was born of Pearl Moser and James Collins of Cumberland Md.

Velma was a wonderfully kind and friendly person who was very creative and loved crafting.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children Karen Plum, Barry Frazier, Amy Morgan, Michelle Myers and stepdaughter Cindy Rockwell.

She will also be dearly missed by her grandchildren Regina Smith and Crystal Armstrong, her great-grandchildren Jacob Smith, Brianna Smith and McKenzie Armstrong, great, great-grandchild Grace Gregory, brother Gene Marston and sister Linda Darlene Meldron.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Myers, son Allen Frazier, parents Pearl Moser and James Collins and brothers Jim Marston and Dick Sager.

At Velma's request, no service will be held.

Memorial Donations may be made in Velma's name to Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter (cvas.pets.org) Velma was an avid pet lover.

To know Velma was to love her and she will forever live in our hearts.




Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
