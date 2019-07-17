|
Vera L. Rosenberry
Willow Hill - Vera L. Rosenberry, 93, of Willow Hill, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the Chambersburg Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Vera was born April 6, 1926, in Shade Valley, Huntingdon County, PA and was a daughter of the late Henry and Annie Yocum Goshorn.
Vera retired from the Fannett Metal School District where she was the school dietitian. She continued her love for cooking in restaurants throughout Path Valley for the next 20 years from Lakeview to Goshorn's Restaurant. In her retirement she enjoyed trips and visits with her family, entertaining her grandchildren with colorful stories, and watching the Pittsburgh Pirates. Vera had a lifelong love and talent for cooking and connecting with the community around her, especially through her inspirational posts on Facebook. Vera was a member of the Spring Run United Methodist Church. She was a guiding light and bonding force in her family and will be greatly missed.
Vera is survived by her husband Dean D. Rosenberry; two children, Michael D. (Gail C.) Rosenberry of Orrstown, and Pamela S. (Dan) Young of Manassas, VA; four grandchildren, Brooke Rosenberry Nordai of Harrisburg, Lindsay Rosenberry Cicconi of Pittsburgh, Carmen Young of Tucson, AZ and Cameron Young of Manassas, VA; and three great-grandchildren, Ava and Maxwell Nordai of Harrisburg and Gemma Cicconi of Pittsburgh and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Okeson and Esther Yocum.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg. Officiating will be Pastor Butch Neil. Burial will be in the Path Valley Cemetery. There will be no viewing or visitation. Following the internment there will be a light luncheon at the Dry Run American Legion.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Path Valley Outreach, 11057 Creek Rd., Fannettsburg, PA 17221.
